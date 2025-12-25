What Makes The Mediterranean Diet So Healthy For Your Heart?

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Extensive research over the years continues to pinpoint the Mediterranean diet as one of the best for your heart. Why? It helps reduce chronic inflammation in the body, explains Janet McCann, a registered dietitian nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

“Not all inflammation is bad, but once it becomes chronic, it can lead to heart disease, type 2 diabetes, dementia and cancer,” McCann says.“One of the main risk factors for chronic inflammation is a high-fat, high-sugar diet.”

The Mediterranean diet is the opposite of that, she adds.

“And the best part is that eating healthy with the Mediterranean diet feels more like eating and living well. Basically, it's a model eating plan for good health.”

The Mediterranean diet is built around plant-based foods This approach:

. Replaces harmful fats with healthy, monounsaturated fats, which have been found to lower total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein, also known as LDL, or“bad” cholesterol levels.

. Includes food rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals that help reduce inflammation in the arteries.

. Supports healthy blood pressure by stressing potassium-rich foods and decreasing salt intake.

. Promotes whole grains, legumes, fruits and vegetables, which are high in fiber, support gut health and reduce blood sugar fluctuations.

. Encourages healthy weight because it focuses on nutrient-dense, satisfying foods that naturally curb overeating.

If you're interested in trying the Mediterranean diet, these tips will help you get started, McCann says:

Aim for 2 to 3 servings of fruit and 4 or more servings of vegetables daily. Expand your fruit and veggie horizon with pomegranates, figs, grapes, peaches, nectarines, cantaloupe, spinach, kale, Swiss chard, and collard and mustard greens. Swap in fruits and veggies when you're craving a snack.

Opt for whole grains. Switch to 100% whole-grain bread, cereal and pasta. Experiment with whole grains, such as bulgur and farro.

Add nuts and seeds. These foods are high in fiber, protein and healthy fats. Try to eat 4 servings of raw or unsalted nuts and seeds per week. One serving is one-fourth cup.

Use healthy fats. Try olive, avocado or grapeseed oil instead of butter when cooking. Rather than putting butter or margarine on bread, try dipping it in flavored olive oil.

Eat fish twice a week. Fresh or water-packed tuna, salmon, trout, mackerel, sardines, and herring, along with seafood such as shrimp, crab and mussels, are high in healthy omega-3 fats. Opt to grill, steam, or bake fish and seafood rather than frying it.

Reduce red meat. Substitute fish, poultry, eggs, or beans and lentils for red meat. If you eat red meat, make sure it's lean, keep portions small - usually about 3 ounces of cooked meat - and eat it sparingly.

Don't forget dairy. Eat low-fat Greek or plain yogurt, cottage cheese, milk, and a variety of soft cheeses. Try cheeses made from goat or sheep milk, such as chèvre and feta. Stir fresh or frozen fruit into yogurt to avoid added sugars.

Add spices. Herbs and spices boost flavor and lessen the need for salt.

Drink wine, alcohol sparingly. While red wine is often a choice in the Mediterranean diet, it's optional. If you do drink wine or alcohol, limit your intake to one glass or less each day. Light to moderate alcohol consumption may reduce heart disease risk, but it's generally not advised to start drinking alcohol or increase your consumption. Remember to include water, since it's the best fluid for your body.

Modify your lifestyle. While much of the Mediterranean diet revolves around healthy eating, a large part includes slowing down and savoring life - something most of us can benefit from for our well-being and mental health.

The basics of Mediterranean-style eating include:

. Sitting down at a table for at least two lunches or dinners per week.

. Taking time over the meal, not eating and running.

. Eating with friends and family.

. Engaging in physical activity with a goal of at least 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercise per week.

“Plenty of eating plans are out there, but the Mediterranean diet is a holistic approach that encompasses healthy, delicious food and lifestyle choices that promote well-being,” McCann says.“Many people who switch to this style of eating say they'll never eat any other way again.”