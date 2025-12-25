Shilpa Shetty Rings In Christmas With Family, Drops Adorable Glimpses From Celebration

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty embraced the festive spirit of Christmas by celebrating the occasion with her family and loved ones.

The 'Hungama 2' actress took to social media to share glimpses from the joyful celebrations. Taking to her Instagram handle, Shilpa offered a peek into the warm and cheerful family moments spent together. From festive décor to happy family time, Shilpa's posts perfectly captured the essence of Christmas cheer. Sharing a series of photos, the actress wrote,“Christmassing Wishing you and your loved ones a season filled with love, joy, warmth, family time and being fully present (and also getting presents Merry Christmas all!#gratitude #love #seasonsgreetings #christmas.”

In the photos, Shilpa is seen posing with her husband Raj Kundra and their children, with Santa Claus and a beautifully decorated Christmas tree in the background. She also shared images of a Christmas cake and her kids enjoying a ride on the swings. The final picture, clicked at her restaurant, shows the entire family posing together behind a Christmas tree.

Today, on Christmas, several celebrities took to social media to extend festive wishes to their fans and share glimpses from their celebrations.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty recently made headlines after her legal representative clarified that there was no Income Tax raid at her house in Mumbai. In a statement to media, the actress' legal representative, Prashant Patil said,“On behalf of my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra I can confirm that there is no Income Tax“ Raid“ of whatsoever nature against my client. There is a routine verification by the income tax officials pertaining to follow up with my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

“Whomsoever has mischievously claimed in public domain that these developments have anything to do with the alleged Economic Offence Wing case shall face legal consequences before the appropriate court of law. At the cost of repetition my client Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra states that there is no income tax 'RAID' at her place”, he added.