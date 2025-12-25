Temperatures Above Seasonal Average As Cooler, Rainy Weather Expected This Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Temperatures on Thursday are registering about 2–3 C above the seasonal average for this time of year. The weather is relatively cold across most regions, while remaining mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-altitude clouds are expected to appear, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.According to the Meteorological Department, a slight drop in temperatures is forecast for Friday. The weather will remain relatively cold in most areas and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-altitude clouds are expected, and winds will shift to westerly and northwesterly directions, moderate in speed and occasionally active.On Saturday, the Kingdom is expected to be affected by a cold and moist air mass associated with a low-pressure system centered over Cyprus. Temperatures will drop slightly, and the weather will become generally cold, ranging from partly cloudy to cloudy at times. God willing, intermittent rain showers are expected in northern and central regions, as well as limited parts of the southwestern and eastern areas. Winds will be moderate southwesterlies, occasionally active.The Kingdom will remain under the influence of the cold and moist air mass on Sunday, with temperatures continuing to decline. Cold, cloudy, and rainy conditions are expected in northern and central regions, as well as parts of the southwestern and eastern areas. Rainfall is expected to weaken during nighttime hours. Winds will be active southwesterlies, with occasional strong gusts that may raise dust, particularly in desert areas.Temperatures in the capital Amman will reach a high of 16 degrees during the day, and a low of 7 degrees at night.Highs in the port city of Aqaba will stand at 23 degrees, sliding to 12 degrees at night.