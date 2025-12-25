Christmas Cheers For Flyers! Navi Mumbai Airport Starts Flight Ops Today Indigo, Akasa Airlines Schedule Departures

MENAFN - Live Mint) The holiday season has just become more special for flyers as commercial flight operations began at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on December 25 – right in time for Christmas, as hundreds head home for New Year break.

As many as 15 flights from various airlines are scheduled to operate domestic services today, connecting the new airport to nine destinations across India on the first day.

Featuring an architecture inspired by India's national flower – the lotus, Navi Mumbai Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8 this year.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani welcomed passengers as Navi Mumbai International Airport commenced its airside operations with the arrival of its first commercial flight.

The inaugural arrival, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, touched down at 08:00 AM and was welcomed with the traditional water salute.

This was followed by the airport's first departure IndiGo flight 6E882 to Hyderabad, which took off at 08:40 AM, completing NMIA's inaugural arrival and departure cycle.

Navi Mumbai Airport: Inaugural flights

According to an official press release, IndiGo, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and Star Air will operate domestic services, connecting the Adani Group -promoted airport to nine destinations across India.

The new airport will handle 15 scheduled departures on the first day.

During the initial phase, the facility will operate for 12 hours – between 8 am and 8 pm, with up to 24 scheduled daily departures to 13 destinations and the capability to manage up to 10 aircraft movements (arrivals and departures) per hour.

According to the NMIA press release, the airport will cater to the following routes during Phase 1:



IndiGo: Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, North Goa (Mopa), Jaipur, Nagpur, Cochin and Mangaluru.

Akasa Air: Delhi, Goa, Kochi and Ahmedabad Star Air: Ahmedabad, Goa (Mopa), Bengaluru and Nanded.

From day one, NMIA passenger services will be supported by Digi Yatra-enabled contactless processing at designated touchpoints, along with trained terminal staff across kerbside, check-in, security and boarding areas, the private airport operator said.

However, it suggested that the passenger arrive at least two hours before domestic departures on the inaugural day.

From February next year, operations are planned to progressively scale up to round-the-clock services.

NMIA is expected to strengthen Mumbai's role as a global gateway and support long-term economic growth through expanded aviation capacity, it added.

Navi Mumbai Airport Phase 1 of 5

Spanning 1,160 hectares, the Navi Mumbai Airport will feature one terminal and one runway in its initial phase, with an annual passenger handling capacity of 20 million.

The first phase of the five-phase airport project has been completed at a cost of ₹19,650 crore, reported PTI.

By the time all five phases of the airport are completed, NMIA will reportedly cater to 90 million passengers annually, along with dedicated cargo terminals and multimodal connectivity.

The new facility is expected to reduce congestion at the existing Mumbai International Airport, while also significantly boosting capacity in the MMR. It is set to become one of the busiest and a significant aviation hubs in India.

| Navi Mumbai airport to offer free high-speed Wi-Fi and real-time updates Mega drone show at NMIA

Navi Mumbai International Airport organised a drone show on Wednesday, December 24, featuring 1,515 drones ahead of the airport's operational launch.

The drones moved in seamless coordination, creating striking aerial formations such as 3D lotus blooms, lotus design interiors, airport logo, green airport, plane flying over Mumbai, rise of India, among others, all centred around the theme of the airport, NMIA said in a statement.

The evening brought together innovation and artistry, transforming the night sky into a canvas of memorable and visually compelling displays, it said.

(With PTI inputs)