Celine Dion Dresses Up As 'Grinch' And Sings 'All By Myself' On Christmas
In the video, she was seen wearing a Grinch costume, complete with detailed bright green makeup. She opens the video by talk-singing the chorus of 'All by Myself' before launching into a parody of the Grinch's monologue about his schedule from the Jim Carrey-led 2000 film 'How the Grinch Stole Christmas', reports 'Variety'.
“The nerve of those Whos, inviting me down there on such short notice. Even if I wanted to go, my schedule wouldn't allow it”, she said, holding in her lap a small dog wearing antlers like the Grinch's dog, Max.“4:00, exercise my voice. 4:30, wake my children up. 5:00, solve world hunger. Tell no one. 5:30, jazzercize. 6:30, dinner with me. I can't cancel that again! 7:00, wrestle with my creative ideas.”
She further mentioned,“I'm booked. Of course, if I bumped my creative ideas to 9:00, I'll still have time to lay in bed and scroll TikTok videos endlessly. Or I can just simply wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy new year... boring”.
As per 'Variety', she closed the video by beginning to sing 'All by Myself'.
She sang,“When I was young, I never needed anyone”.
'All by Myself' was originally released by singer-songwriter Eric Carmen in 1975 and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100. Dion released her famous cover of the ballad as a single ahead of her 1996 album 'Falling into You'. It remains one of her biggest hits in the U.S. to this day.
