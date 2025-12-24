Rumailah Hospital Achieves Landmark International Recognition

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) Rumailah Hospital has achieved a major international milestone after its Department of Geriatrics became the first service worldwide outside the United Kingdom to receive Developmental Accreditation from the Memory Services National Accreditation Program (MSNAP) of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in the UK.

This recognition positions Rumailah Hospital's Memory Services as a global leader in memory and cognitive care and reflects HMC's commitment to delivering safe, compassionate and evidence-based services for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia in Qatar.

Following an in-person peer review, the MSNAP assessment confirmed that Rumailah Hospital's Memory Services meet internationally recognized quality standards. This places the service among a small group of memory services recognized for excellence, strong coordination and patient-centred care, benchmarked against UK best practice.

The achievement builds on HMC's leadership in dementia care, following the Department of Geriatric's designation in 2023 as a World Health Organization Collaborating Center for Healthy Ageing and Dementia.

The MSNAP review highlighted several strengths, including strong leadership, a clear shared vision and close collaboration across multidisciplinary teams. The review noted that staff are well aligned, supported and committed to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care.

The assessment also commended RAHA, Qatar's National Alzheimer's and Memory Services Helpline, highlighting positive feedback from patients and caregivers, effective multidisciplinary teamwork and strong governance systems that support quality and patient safety.

Established in 2012, Rumailah Hospital's Memory Services serve as Qatar's national center for memory and cognitive health. The service supports older adults and their families through early assessment, coordinated care pathways, dignified and person-centred care, reduced caregiver burden, and continuity of care across clinical, rehabilitation, social and community settings, in line with international best practices.

