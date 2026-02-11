Comcast Nbcuniversal Uses The Power Of Sports To Drive Community Impact Nationwide

MENAFN - 3BL) Partnering with community organizations during a landmark year of sports year to expand opportunity

PHILADELPHIA, February 11, 2026 /3BL/ - Throughout 2026, the company will support community-focused initiatives alongside major sporting events including Super Bowl LX, NBA AllStar 2026, and the FIFA World Cup 2026TM. Working with leading nonprofit and community partners, these efforts are designed to address local needs while advancing long-term impact nationwide.

These initiatives are part of Project UP, Comcast NBCUniversal's $1 billion commitment to expand connectivity, skills and storytelling in ways that create access and opportunity.

“Sports have a unique ability to bring people together-and with that comes a responsibility to invest in the communities that make these moments possible,” said Dalila Wilson‐Scott, Chief Impact & Inclusion Officer, Comcast Corporation, and President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation.

Hilary Smith, Executive Vice President, Corporate Social Responsibility, NBCUniversal added,“By investing in people and partnerships that extend beyond a single event, we're helping ensure sports serve as a catalyst for access and impact in communities across the country.”

The community investments include:



Super Bowl LX Community Day

In partnership with NBC Bay Area, Comcast NBCUniversal is supporting youth events hosted by Laureus Sport for Good USA and Positive Coaching Alliance (PCA). Led by PCA coaches and current and former NFL players and coaches, the events will provide hands‐on training, mentorship, and team‐building. Youth Beat apprentices will also work with NBC Bay Area to create Super Bowl‐related content.

NBA All-Star Pitch Competition

In collaboration with the NBA Foundation, the company is providing Los Angeles–area entrepreneurs and game changers making social impact with coaching and the opportunity to compete for $200,000 in cash prizes during NBA All-Star week.

Game Changers Innovation Lab

Alongside Beyond the Ball, during NBA All-Star week, Comcast NBCUniversal is co-hosting immersive, hands-on experiences for high school students to participate in design challenges and explore how STEM and emerging technologies-such as AI, computer vision, and player-tracking analytics-are shaping the future of sports.

Southern California Wildfire Recovery

Through a partnership with San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Los Angeles, and the LA Clippers the company is supporting neighborhoods impacted by the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires. The effort aims to support 100 local families through volunteer home build events culminating at the 18th Annual NBA Cares All-Star Day of Service.

Creative Impact Lab

Nonprofit organizations Kids in the Spotlight, Venice Arts, and more are providing hands-on production opportunities for emerging storytellers. In collaboration with the NBA, select apprentices will produce original content during NBA All‐Star Weekend, gaining professional experience and exposure across Comcast NBCUniversal and NBA platforms.

“Yes, Coach!” and Soccer Forward Grants

Working with the U.S. Soccer Federation's Soccer Forward Foundation and Telemundo-owned stations, Comcast NBCUniversal will provide grant funding to 17 local soccer organizations nationwide. In addition, the U.S. Soccer Foundation will equip coaches with bilingual tools, training, and mentorship that support youth development on and off the field.

“ Tu Momento. Tu Jugada.”

Also known in English as Telemundo's Next Play, the company is delivering a yearlong, multicity tour across key markets - San Francisco Bay Area, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. - to bring the excitement of the FIFA World Cup into communities through youth clinics, mobile fan experiences, and local partnerships. As the exclusive Spanish-language home of the World Cup, Telemundo is extending the energy of the tournament far beyond the stadium. The More You Know

NBCUniversal is activating its acclaimed PSA campaign, The More You Know, with NBC Sports voices and Telemundo Deportes' talent to raise awareness around important issues like physical and mental health and expanding youth access to sports.

Together, these initiatives demonstrate how Comcast NBCUniversal is leveraging the global reach of sports and the strength of local partnerships to drive lasting community impact across the country.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. From the connectivity and platforms we provide, to the content and experiences we create, our businesses reach hundreds of millions of customers, viewers, and guests worldwide. We deliver world-class broadband, wireless, and video through Xfinity, Comcast Business, and Sky; produce, distribute, and stream leading entertainment, sports, and news through brands including NBC, Telemundo, Universal, Peacock, and Sky; and bring incredible theme parks and attractions to life through Universal Destinations & Experiences. Visit for more information.