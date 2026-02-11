Elder Care Reforms, Advances And Call To Action: Agingin's Elevate Eldercare Podcast Tackles Long-Term Care Challenges
Image caption: The Elevate Eldercare podcast brings together thought leaders, activists, academics, and advocates in aging services.
Ryan and Singer Carter discuss the systemic challenges the elder care industry faces, while Singer Carter shares her experiences caring for her mother. Ryan also shares her past experience as a director of nursing in nursing homes and her path to advocating for culture change in long-term care. Throughout the interview, Singer Carter calls for help in developing alternatives to institutionalization, emphasizing person-directed care.
“This is a conversation we need to be having right now,” said Ryan.“Institutional care models were never built for human living, and it shows. If we want better care, we have to create cultures that respect the workforce and honor the humanity of every person who lives there. A human-first ethos isn't radical, it's necessary. And it doesn't require a massive leap. Every care environment can start somewhere.”
Through its global advocacy work, AgingIN supports person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice through consulting, education, research, and a global network.
“We need a movement. We need the public to rally for real change and push back against the industry lobby that has allowed this crisis in long-term care to continue. Families across this country deserve better, and we cannot let this go on,” Singer Carter says.
The Elevate Eldercare podcast airs new episodes every Wednesday, led by host Susan Ryan, who brings together thought leaders, activists, academics, and advocates in aging services, providing a space for thoughtful discourse and diverse perspectives. In February, additional guests include Stu Hamilton, CEO and Founder of Amba, which offers personalized senior care technology solutions; Kim Brawley, Regional Vice President at AgeWell Solvere Living, which manages senior living communities across the U.S.; Mary Naber, President and CEO of PACE Southeast Michigan, a healthcare provider and insurer helping elders live independently; and Dr. Kelly Tremblay, advisor to AgingIN announcing a new microcast called“Brain Bytes.”
ABOUT AGINGIN
AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one's choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE® Project. For more information, visit: .
