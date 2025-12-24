Lombana Accuses La Prensa Of Rigging The Election And Damaging Democracy -
Following the scandal sparked by the revelations of lawyer Karisma Karamañites, Corporación La Prensa, SA (Corprensa) disassociates itself from the actions of Annette Planells, stating that it does not support the actions of someone who was part of its board of directors and later president of that media outlet. The newspaper clarifies that Planells' incorporation into the Board of Directors and her subsequent appointment as president“was carried out under three clear and express conditions, which she accepted.” According to the newspaper, Planells had to sever all ties with the digital media outlet Foco, suspend all political activism, and address and resolve the conflict of interest that his incorporation into this corporation entailed.
The media outlet explains that this was because“his brother, Mr. Juan Carlos Planells, served as the company's general manager.” According to La Prensa, this situation had been“previously raised with Mr. Planells, who even expressed his agreement with his imminent dismissal from Corprensa.” “Ms. Planells requested a reasonable timeframe to address this third requirement, which was granted in a spirit of good faith and institutional trust. However, given her decision not to comply with this condition, she herself chose to terminate all relations with Corporación La Prensa, SA,” sources from 12 de Octubre stated.
