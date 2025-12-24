Study MBA In Canada In 2026: Check Fees, Eligibility, And Top Universities

Planning an MBA in Canada? This guide explains the total cost of an MBA in Canada, including tuition fees, eligibility, course duration, top universities, career scope, average salaries, and post-study work visa options for international students.

For students aspiring to study abroad and build a global career, pursuing an MBA in Canada is an excellent option. Renowned for its world-class education, international exposure, and strong career prospects with attractive salaries, Canada stands out as a top destination for management studies.

An MBA is a globally recognized degree that builds leadership, strategic thinking, and business skills. Graduates are prepped for top jobs in consulting, finance, tech, and marketing.

A bachelor's degree is required for an MBA. Top colleges usually ask for 2-5 years of work experience. You'll also need GMAT/GRE scores and IELTS/TOEFL for international students.

The duration of an MBA in Canada is 12-20 months. Canada has many world-ranked business schools, including University of Toronto-Rotman, McGill-Desautels, UBC-Sauder, and York-Schulich.

MBA fees in Canada depend on the university. Top universities can cost ₹30-55 lakh, while mid-tier colleges are around ₹25-35 lakh. Living costs in cities like Toronto can be ₹12-18 lakh.

MBA graduates find jobs in consulting, finance, tech, healthcare, and marketing in Canada. The average salary is ₹60-90 lakh per year. You also get a 3-year post-study work visa.