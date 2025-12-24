5 Indian Stars Who Piled On Most T20I Runs In 2025 Season

India's top five T20I run‐scorers in 2025 revealed, featuring explosive knocks and standout batting performances.

Keeper‐batter Sanju Samson occupies fifth place on the list. In 15 matches (11 innings), he scored 222 runs at an average of 20.18 and a strike rate of 126.85, registering one half‐century. His best effort was 56 off 45 balls against Oman in Abu Dhabi during the Asia Cup. Samson also contributed 39 against Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage and 24 in the final against Pakistan. Returning to the XI against South Africa in Ahmedabad, he closed the year with a fluent 37 off 22 balls.

Dropped for the 2026 T20 World Cup, Shubman Gill still managed 291 runs in 15 matches at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26. He did not record a fifty in the year, with his highest score being 47 off 28 balls against Pakistan in Dubai. Gill also made 46 against Australia in Carrara and an unbeaten 37 off 20 in Canberra.

All‐rounder Hardik Pandya sits third with 302 runs from 15 matches. He averaged 33.55 and struck at 153.29, registering three fifties. Pandya's most explosive knock was 63 off 25 balls against South Africa in Ahmedabad, featuring five fours and five sixes. He also scored 53 against England in Pune and an unbeaten 59 in Cuttack against South Africa.

Tilak Varma's reputation grew further in 2025 as he finished second among Indian run‐getters. In 20 matches (18 innings), he compiled 567 runs at an average of 47.25 and a strike rate of 129.15, with four half‐centuries. Varma's highlights included 72* against England in Chennai, 69* in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, and brisk knocks of 62 and 73 against South Africa.

Abhishek Sharma dominated the charts, finishing as India's leading T20I run‐scorer in 2025. He played all 21 matches, amassing 859 runs at an average of 42.95 and an exceptional strike rate of 193.46. His year included one century and five fifties. The opener's standout innings was 135 off 54 balls against England at Wankhede, featuring seven fours and 13 sixes. He also began the year with 79 against England in Kolkata and added 74 against Pakistan in Dubai.

These five batters defined India's T20I batting story in 2025, combining consistency with match‐winning knocks across formats and conditions.