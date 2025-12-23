Traveladhub® Launches“Travel Scam Shieldtm” To Help Travelers Avoid Holiday Booking And Rebooking Scams

TravelAdHub ®, the travel commerce and journey-activation platform, today announced Travel Scam Shield, a new trust-and-safety initiative designed to help travelers detect and avoid common holiday travel scams-especially phishing links, impersonation attempts, and fraudulent“customer service” numbers that surface via text messages, social replies, and sponsored search results.

Recent reporting and public warnings have highlighted a rise in travel-related fraud during peak travel periods. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has indicated travel fraud accounted for $274 million in U.S. consumer losses in 2024, while independent research has found that fraud can spike by up to 28% during peak travel seasons, including winter destinations.

“Travel scammers are increasingly sophisticated-using realistic airline and hotel branding, time-pressure tactics, and paid placements that look legitimate,” said [Charles White], Founder of TravelAdHub®.“Travel Scam Shield is built to meet travelers in the exact moments scams tend to happen-before a trip, during disruptions, and when people are urgently trying to rebook or reach customer support.” Travel Scam Shield is part of TravelAdHub® 's broader commitment to traveler trust and responsible commerce.

Travel Scam Shield: Practical protections at traveler 'moments'

Travel Scam Shield will roll out as a set of experience prompts and verification utilities that TravelAdHub® can deliver across pre-journey, journey, and post-journey touchpoints:



Verified Rebooking & Support Links: Steers travelers away from suspicious SMS links and lookalike sites by surfacing verified official web/app pathways and verified support contact information-reducing exposure to fraudulent“customer service” numbers promoted via search ads.

Disruption-Moment Guardrails: When travelers search“flight canceled,”“delay,” or“rebook,” Travel Scam Shield emphasizes verification steps and warns against impersonators who respond to social posts about delays and travel issues.

Red-Flag Warnings for High-Risk Offers: Highlights common scam signals such as unusual domains, missing refund/cancellation policies, vague“luxury” listings without clear location details, or requests for cryptocurrency payments.

Traveler Education, Delivered at the Right Time: Short, actionable reminders that align with widely recommended practices-such as going directly to official company websites/apps rather than clicking unexpected links. Verified Seller & Listing Checks (Hotels, Rentals, Experiences): Flags common warning signs-lookalike domains, mismatched contact details, vague property information, and too-good-to-be-true pricing-and routes travelers to verified booking paths and reputable partners before payment.

Availability

Travel Scam Shield will begin pilot availability in select U.S. travel corridors as TravelAdHub® expands its journey experiences, with an initial focus on high-volume airport markets including PDX, SEA, SJC, SFO, DEN, PHX, LAS and in 2026, JFK, LGA, ORD, LAX, MCO, DFW and MIA (subject to partner integrations and inventory availability).

About TravelAdHub®

TravelAdHub® is a travel commerce and journey-activation platform designed to help travel partners and brands engage travelers across the full trip lifecycle-pre-journey, journey, and post-journey-through verified experiences, contextual offers, and traveler-centric utilities. Learn more by visiting .