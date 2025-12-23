PM Svyrydenko Reports To Zelensky On Energy Sector Restoration

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky shared this information in his evening video addres.

“There was also a report today by Ukraine's Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, on the energy situation, the restoration of our generation and networks, and the transformation of energy companies. A great deal is being done. The initial audit results are already available, and updates to supervisory boards and management continue,” he said.

Zelensky added that the meeting also covered the first results of the Winter Support program.

“Nearly 18 million people have applied for Winter Support – tomorrow, we may reach that full number. It is important that applications are submitted specifically by Christmas, as that is the final day for submitting applications for this year's Winter Support. And the funds will be available until June, meaning that all of these nearly 18 million Ukrainians will be able to benefit from the program. And we see that such forms of support – direct assistance – are truly effective, and not just in our country. America, Europe, and other parts of the world are developing their own direct support programs, in one form or another. We will provide new ones next year,” the President noted.

Restoration work underway onfacilities in Rivne, Ternopil, and Odesa regions

As previously reported by Ukrinform, during the combined attack on December 23, Russians deployed over 600 drones and dozens of missiles, striking energy facilities across Ukraine, mainly in the western regions.

The attack forced a temporary reduction in power generation at nuclear power plants.

Archive photo: Instagram / zelenskyy_official