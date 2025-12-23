Al Arabi Defeat Al Duhail To Win Handball Federation Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Al Arabi were crowned champions of the Men's Handball Federation Cup for the 2025-2026 season after defeating Al Duhail 36-26 in the final match held Tuesday at the Duhail Sports Hall.

Al Arabi thus retained the title for the second consecutive year, bringing their total to five titles in the tournament's history.

Al Arabi deserved the victory after being the better side for most of the match, finishing the first half with a 16-13 lead before continuing their dominance in the second half to secure a ten-goal victory.

Al Wakrah finished third after defeating Al Shamal 33-28 in the third-place match that preceded the final.

Yousef Al Hail, Executive Director of the Qatar Handball Federation, and Matar Thani, Head of the Federation's Referees Committee, presented the awards to the top three teams.

It is worth noting that the Men's Handball Federation Cup was held during the general league break, which allowed international players to join the Qatari national team as they continue their preparations for the 22nd Asian Men's Handball Championship, scheduled to be held next January in Kuwait, which serves as a qualifier for the 2027 World Championship in Germany.

