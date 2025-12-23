Billiontoone To Participate In The 44Th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MENLO PARK, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BillionToOne, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLLN), a next-generation molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all, today announced that Company management will participate in the 44Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Management will present from 9:45am to 10:25am Pacific Time on Monday, January 12th, 2026.

A live and archived webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of BillionToOne's investor relations website at .

About BillionToOne

Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, BillionToOne is a molecular diagnostics company with a mission to create powerful and accurate tests that are accessible to all. The company's patented Quantitative Counting TemplatesTM (QCTTM) molecular counting platform is the only multiplex technology that can accurately count DNA molecules at the single-molecule level. For more information, visit .

