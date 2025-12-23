Spacex May Gain Hundreds Of Acres In Texas Refuge Under Proposed Land Deal With Trump Administration: Report

The Trump administration is reportedly considering giving nearly 800 acres of land in a federal wildlife refuge in Texas to SpaceX, the rocket and satellite maker run by billionaire Elon Musk.

According to a report by the New York Times, citing documents reviewed by them, SpaceX, in exchange, would give the government hundreds of acres of its own property, some of which is about 20 miles from the refuge.

Under the proposed deal, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would give SpaceX 775 acres of land currently part of the Lower Rio Grande Valley National Wildlife Refuge, which the rocket maker would use to expand its rocket launch and production site.

