UK Plans to Outlaw Boiling Lobsters, Crabs Alive
(MENAFN) The British government has unveiled a proposal to outlaw the centuries-old practice of boiling lobsters and crabs alive as part of its newly published animal welfare strategy. The plan is aimed at tightening protections for sentient animals and reducing avoidable suffering across food supply chains.
In the strategy released on Monday, ministers acknowledged knowledge gaps in how live animals are handled from capture through to slaughter, complicating efforts to prevent “unnecessary pain or suffering.” As part of its response, the government said it will issue guidance on humane methods to kill decapod crustaceans, explicitly stating that “live boiling is not acceptable.” Alternatives like freezing and electrical stunning were suggested.
The proposal builds on the government’s 2022 decision to formally recognise that decapod crustaceans and cephalopod molluscs are sentient beings, a move signalling that they can experience pain and distress.
Live boiling of crustaceans has been a common method for centuries, particularly since lobsters and crabs became widely sold in European and North American urban markets in the 18th and 19th centuries when it was widely assumed these animals did not feel pain. In recent years, scientific evidence has increasingly suggested this assumption is flawed, leading to rising criticism of the practice.
Animal welfare groups have welcomed the shift. Crustacean Compassion, a UK charity, said that “Crabs, lobsters and prawns endure unimaginable suffering, including one of the most excruciating forms of death: being boiled alive,” and noted that the animals “can experience intense pain for up to three minutes before dying.” The organisation has advocated for an end to what it calls a “barbaric” practice.
Representatives from seafood industry bodies have cautioned that commercial realities could influence how any ban is executed. The Shellfish Association of Great Britain told the Daily Mail that “If somebody’s wanting to buy a live crab or lobster, they’re not going to pay for it if it’s already dead,” emphasising market demand for live animals as a quality signal. The group also raised concerns about the expense of humane stunning equipment, noting a cost of about $4,700 — a factor that could deter hospitality businesses and potentially lead to increased imports of frozen seafood.
