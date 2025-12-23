403
Pres. Trump: US Needs Greenland For National Security
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (KUNA) - The President of the United States Donald Trump reasserted that the United States needs Greenland for its "national security".
In a recorded speech delivered from Miami alongside three members of his cabinet - the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of State - Trump said that the US needed Greenland for "national security, not for minerals", adding that there were Russian and Chinese ships "all over the place".
On Sunday, President Trump announced the appointment of Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as the United States' special envoy to Greenland, a move that was rejected by Danish and Greenlandic leaders, who called for respect for their territorial integrity. (end)
amm
