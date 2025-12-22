Coffee Board Rolls Out INDICOFS Standard & Certification Scheme For Domestic Coffee Industry

MENAFN - KNN India)The Coffee Board of India on Saturday launched the Indian Coffee Sustainability (INDICOFS) Standard and Certification Scheme, marking a significant step toward strengthening sustainability practices in the domestic coffee sector.

Phased Coverage Across the Value Chain

Developed as an initiative of the Coffee Board, the INDICOFS framework is aimed at preparing Indian coffee to respond to rapidly evolving global sustainability requirements.

In its initial phase, the standard and certification scheme will apply to coffee growers, with plans to gradually extend coverage across the entire coffee value chain.

Tiered Certification Structure

The certification framework introduces three progressive levels to enable a structured transition toward sustainability.

The entry-level certification is designed primarily for smallholder growers and will be implemented directly by the Coffee Board.

The advanced levels-Levels 2 and 3-will involve independent certification bodies accredited in accordance with ISO 17065 standards.

Level 3 is envisaged to align with leading international sustainability benchmarks and is expected to be formally benchmarked against global standards over time.

Policy and Trade Implications

The scheme is the outcome of nearly a year of technical work by a Core Technical Committee constituted by the Coffee Board.

Officials indicated that the certification is intended to support sustainable production practices, facilitate exports, and help the Indian coffee industry align with emerging international regulatory requirements, including the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

Further expansion of the scope and coverage of the certification scheme is expected in the coming year as the Coffee Board works to deepen its sustainability framework for the sector.

(KNN Bureau)