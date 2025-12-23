403
Germany commemorates neo-Nazi killing of Turkish migrant
(MENAFN) Germany on Monday marked four decades since the death of Ramazan Avci, a Turkish migrant fatally attacked by neo-Nazis in Hamburg in 1985. A memorial was held at Ramazan Avci Square, named in his honor, attended by family, officials, lawmakers, civil society members, and relatives of other victims of racist violence. Türkiye’s consul general in Hamburg, Berati Alver, was also present.
Avci was assaulted by a group of about 30 neo-Nazis on December 21, 1985, and later died in hospital. His murder is considered one of the earliest fatal racist attacks on migrants in post-war Germany.
Speakers at the event emphasized the need to confront both past and present far-right violence. Avci’s widow, Gulistan, called him a victim of racist hatred and urged society: “See racism, hear it, and do not remain silent.”
Unal Zeran, representing the Ramazan Avci Commemoration Initiative, urged authorities to formally acknowledge the killing as racially motivated and to issue an official apology, viewing it as crucial for justice and remembrance. Faruk Arslan, who lost three family members in a far-right attack in 1992, stressed that combating racism is society’s collective responsibility.
Avci’s son, born ten days after his father’s death, was named after him. Germany continues to face scrutiny over far-right extremism, raising questions about how it addresses past injustices and protects minority communities today.
