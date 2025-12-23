Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
|1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
| Name
| Victor Gapare
|2
| Reason for the notification
|a)
| Position/status
| Executive Director
|b)
| Initial notification/ Amendment
| Initial notification
|3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
| Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
|b)
|LEI
| 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
|4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
| Common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
| Purchase of securities
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|US$26.83
|7,457
|d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|December 22, 2025
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|NYSE American LLC
