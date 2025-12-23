Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding Notification


2025-12-23 02:01:29
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ST HELIER, Jersey, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" or "the Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on December 22, 2025 from Mr Victor Gapare, an executive director of Caledonia and the settlor of a discretionary trust which ultimately owns the shares in Toziyana Resources Limited, the largest shareholder in the Company, (“Toziyana”) that Toziyana purchased 7,457 common shares in the Company on December 22, 2025 at a price of $26.83 per share (the“Purchase”).

Following the Purchase, Mr Victor Gapare now holds an interest, as the settlor of that trust, in common shares representing 12.66 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital.

A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Camilla Horsfall
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 7817 841 793
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Nomad and Broker)
Adrian Hadden
Tel: +44 207 397 1965
Camarco, Financial PR (UK)
Gordon Poole
Elfie Kent
Tel: +44 20 3757 4980
Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)
Debra Tatenda
Tel: +263 77802131
IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX Sponsor - Zimbabwe)
Lloyd Mlotshwa
Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name
 Victor Gapare
2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status
 Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment
 Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
b) LEI 21380093ZBI4BFM75Y51
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
 Common shares of no par value
JE00BF0XVB15
b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of securities
c)
 Price(s) and volume(s)
 Price(s) Volume(s)
US$26.83 7,457
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
 N/A
e) Date of the transaction December 22, 2025
f) Place of the transaction NYSE American LLC

MENAFN23122025004107003653ID1110515457



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search