Pakistan Colts Get Hefty Cash Reward For Asia Cup Title Run
Karachi- Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday announced a special cash award of 10 million rupees for Pakistan's U19 Asia Cup-winning squad members.
The Pakistan colts thumped India by 191 runs on Sunday to claim the title.ADVERTISEMENT
Sharif made the announcement at a reception for the team and officials in Islamabad where he lauded the team's performance.ADVERTISEMENT
Sarfaraz Ahmed, the mentor and manager of the team, told the media after the reception that the Prime Minister has announced cash award of 10 million (Approx USD 36,000) to each of the players.
Sarfaraz said he was enjoying working with a bunch of talented players who had a great future in the sport.
Head coach Shahid Anwar credited win to a long process of selecting the squad and giving each player enough exposure of 50-overs cricket.
