403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia begins introducing gradual restrictions on WhatsApp
(MENAFN) Russia has started imposing phased restrictions on WhatsApp, citing ongoing violations of national law, the country’s communications regulator Roskomnadzor announced on Monday.
According to a statement from Roskomnadzor, reported by RBK, “In light of this, Roskomnadzor is gradually introducing restrictive measures against WhatsApp. The gradual deterioration of WhatsApp calls began in August, as Roskomnadzor reported in the media.”
The regulator said the measures are being rolled out slowly to give users time to switch to alternative messaging services.
Earlier Monday, monitoring sites including Sboy.rf and Downdetector recorded roughly 1,600 complaints over a 24-hour period, citing issues such as interruptions in notifications, message delivery problems, and unstable app and website performance.
Restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram calls have previously been implemented in Russia “for security and fraud prevention purposes.” In late November, Roskomnadzor warned that WhatsApp could face a full block if it failed to comply with Russian legislation.
According to a statement from Roskomnadzor, reported by RBK, “In light of this, Roskomnadzor is gradually introducing restrictive measures against WhatsApp. The gradual deterioration of WhatsApp calls began in August, as Roskomnadzor reported in the media.”
The regulator said the measures are being rolled out slowly to give users time to switch to alternative messaging services.
Earlier Monday, monitoring sites including Sboy.rf and Downdetector recorded roughly 1,600 complaints over a 24-hour period, citing issues such as interruptions in notifications, message delivery problems, and unstable app and website performance.
Restrictions on WhatsApp and Telegram calls have previously been implemented in Russia “for security and fraud prevention purposes.” In late November, Roskomnadzor warned that WhatsApp could face a full block if it failed to comply with Russian legislation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment