403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Venezuelan President Sends Plea to 193 Nations Over US Military Action
(MENAFN) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has issued an urgent diplomatic appeal to every United Nations member state and Caribbean leadership, alerting the international community to what he characterizes as an "escalation of extremely serious aggression" orchestrated by the United States.
During a Monday public reading by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Caracas delivered formal demands for global condemnation of American military operations throughout Caribbean waters. The Venezuelan administration is pressing for an immediate cessation of naval blockades and "armed attacks" alongside an independent multilateral probe into purported human rights violations.
Maduro focused his accusations on "Operation Southern Spear," a massive US naval and air force mobilization. Venezuelan officials allege the operation encompasses nuclear submarine presence positioned off their nation's coastline.
Though Washington has publicly framed the deployment as counter-narcotics enforcement, Maduro's correspondence portrays it as an "act of intimidation unprecedented in the region in recent decades."
The Venezuelan leader outlined a sequence of military engagements occurring between September and December this year, documenting 28 armed attacks across the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean targeting civilian watercraft, resulting in 104 extrajudicial executions, "many of them in shipwreck conditions."
The correspondence contends these actions constitute systematic violations of international legal architecture. Maduro maintains America is functioning beyond the UN Charter, the 1949 Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"Venezuela has not committed any act that justifies this military intimidation," the letter states, characterizing the US approach as "the lethal use of force outside any international legal framework."
The document further highlights that these operations have triggered "intense debate" within the US Congress concerning their legality and constitutional foundation.
This state piracy practice "is a direct threat to the international legal order and global security," Maduro declared.
He cautioned that the assaults extend beyond his nation's borders, warning the blockade and piracy targeting Venezuelan energy commerce will disrupt oil and energy availability, amplify international market volatility, and damage regional and global economies.
During a Monday public reading by Foreign Minister Yvan Gil, Caracas delivered formal demands for global condemnation of American military operations throughout Caribbean waters. The Venezuelan administration is pressing for an immediate cessation of naval blockades and "armed attacks" alongside an independent multilateral probe into purported human rights violations.
Maduro focused his accusations on "Operation Southern Spear," a massive US naval and air force mobilization. Venezuelan officials allege the operation encompasses nuclear submarine presence positioned off their nation's coastline.
Though Washington has publicly framed the deployment as counter-narcotics enforcement, Maduro's correspondence portrays it as an "act of intimidation unprecedented in the region in recent decades."
The Venezuelan leader outlined a sequence of military engagements occurring between September and December this year, documenting 28 armed attacks across the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific Ocean targeting civilian watercraft, resulting in 104 extrajudicial executions, "many of them in shipwreck conditions."
The correspondence contends these actions constitute systematic violations of international legal architecture. Maduro maintains America is functioning beyond the UN Charter, the 1949 Geneva Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
"Venezuela has not committed any act that justifies this military intimidation," the letter states, characterizing the US approach as "the lethal use of force outside any international legal framework."
The document further highlights that these operations have triggered "intense debate" within the US Congress concerning their legality and constitutional foundation.
This state piracy practice "is a direct threat to the international legal order and global security," Maduro declared.
He cautioned that the assaults extend beyond his nation's borders, warning the blockade and piracy targeting Venezuelan energy commerce will disrupt oil and energy availability, amplify international market volatility, and damage regional and global economies.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment