Italian Troops Sought for Gaza Reconstruction
(MENAFN) Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has verified that Italian military forces have been solicited to participate in prospective reconstruction or transitional operations in Gaza and Palestine, according to local media coverage Monday.
Tajani delivered the statement during a visit to Italian personnel deployed at a military support installation in Djibouti and onboard the frigate Antonio Marceglia, observing Christmas alongside troops, a Italian news agency reported.
"Like all your colleagues serving around the world, you are bearers of peace," Tajani told the soldiers.
"Italian troops are needed everywhere. Our presence has been requested for Gaza and Palestine during any future reconstruction or transitional phase. This is similar to the recognition our forces have received in Serbia, Kosovo, Albania and Montenegro," he added.
The minister emphasized the adaptability and operational proficiency of Italian forces, highlighting their capacity to function across varied operational theaters.
Tajani additionally spotlighted Italy's strategic economic stakes in the Red Sea corridor, through which 40% of the nation's maritime commerce flows. Italian military units presently participate in the European Union's Aspides mission, initiated in February 2024 to guarantee maritime security throughout the region.
Addressing regional stability concerns, Tajani cautioned about threats emerging from turmoil in Sudan, which could generate irregular migration surges toward Italy.
