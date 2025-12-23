403
EU asserts Denmark’s territorial integrity after US Greenland envoy move
(MENAFN) The European Union reaffirmed on Monday that preserving Denmark’s territorial integrity, sovereignty, and the inviolability of its borders is “essential,” responding to recent US diplomatic moves regarding Greenland.
Speaking at a Brussels press briefing, EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni avoided directly commenting on the US appointment but emphasized the EU’s longstanding position on the matter.
"It is not for me here to comment on US decisions, but what I can say about the EU position is the following, which has been our long-standing position on the matter: preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviolability of its borders is essential for the European Union," El Anouni said.
Earlier, Denmark announced it would summon Kenneth A. Howery, the US ambassador to Copenhagen, for clarification after President Donald Trump named Jeff Landry, governor of Louisiana, as Washington’s special envoy to Greenland. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen described the appointment as “completely unacceptable” and said the decision was made in consultation with Greenlandic authorities. He called for a full explanation as to why a special envoy was appointed despite the US already having an ambassador in the country.
Trump, following his reelection, has renewed interest in Greenland, citing its strategic location and mineral wealth. He previously described acquiring Greenland as an “absolute necessity” for US economic security, likening it to a “large real estate deal.” However, both Denmark and Greenland have repeatedly rejected any notion of US ownership.
Greenland, formerly a Danish colony, gained home rule in 1979 and remains a Danish territory. A 2009 referendum approved the Self-Government Act, granting Greenland greater autonomy while leaving foreign policy, defense, and security under Danish control.
