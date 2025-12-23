Guru Randhawa Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Ustad Puran Shah Koti: 'World Will Miss You Sir'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary musician Ustad Puran Shah Koti, who breathed his last on Monday.

Randhawa took to his official Instagram handle and uploaded a throwback clip of one of Ustad Puran Shah Koti's jamming sessions in which everyone in the room was seen soaking in the beautiful melody by the legend. While on the harmonium, he crooned one of his melodious tunes.

Randhawa said that the Punjabi musician will always be remembered for this massive contribution to the music industry.

Cherishing the massive legacy left behind by the singer, Randhawa wrote on the photo-sharing app, "Ustaad Puran Shah Koti sir. A LEGEND FOREVER (red heart emoji). Whole world will Remember him forever for his contribution to music and the artist he has given to this world. (sic)."

"Always so much to learn from. World will miss you sir (red heart emoji)," he added.

For the unaware, Ustad Puran Shah Koti had been suffering from a long-term illness and ultimately succumbed to it at the age of 72.

Ustad Puran Shah Koti's son, Master Saleem, who is also a big name in the Punjabi music industry, took to his Instagram Stories sharing that a prayer meeting has been arranged in remembrance of his father on December 23, at 13 KP Nagar, near Deol Nagar, Jalandhar.

If the reports are to be believed, when Ustad Puran Shah Koti moved to Shahkot in Jalandhar, he ended up taking shelter in a small hut. It was there that he had taught music to some prominent artists such as Hans Raj Hans, Jasbir Jassi, and Sabar Koti, to name just a few.

Refreshing your memory, Ustad Puran Shah Koti had once shared a picture with Hans Raj Hans on his Facebook page, reflecting the deep bond between the singer and his Ustad.