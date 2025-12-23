403
Turkey says SDF unwilling to advance integration talks with Damascus
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s foreign minister said on Monday that the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have shown no real intent to make meaningful progress in negotiations aimed at integrating the group with the government in Damascus.
“We see that the SDF has no real intention of making significant progress in the negotiations on integration with the Damascus administration,” Hakan Fidan said during a joint news conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani following their meeting in the Syrian capital.
Fidan criticized the SDF for coordinating certain activities with Israel, describing this as a major obstacle to discussions with Damascus. “The fact that the SDF carries out some of its activities in coordination with Israel currently represents a major obstacle in the discussions being held with Damascus,” he said.
The Turkish minister emphasized that Syria’s stability is closely linked to Türkiye’s own security. He highlighted progress made over the past year and noted that repealing the US Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria, would provide a significant boost by facilitating investment flows into the country.
“The lifting of the Caesar Act will be a major contribution to regional stability. I believe our brothers and sisters in Syria will make the best possible use of this opportunity,” Fidan said. He also thanked Syrian officials for their efforts under President Ahmad al-Sharaa, noting that the administration has taken a governance approach aimed at promoting stability and unity.
Fidan added that he was proud to be visiting Syria on the first anniversary of its liberation and reiterated that Türkiye is prepared to provide full assistance and cooperation, underscoring President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s commitment to the issue.
Regarding regional security, Fidan stressed the importance of productive negotiations between Syria and Israel, urging Israel to avoid “expansionist policies” and instead pursue agreements through mutual consent and dialogue. He also discussed efforts to integrate the SDF into the Syrian state through reconciliation, emphasizing that the group should cease to be an obstacle to Syria’s stability and prosperity.
Fidan highlighted Syria’s participation in the international coalition against Daesh (ISIS) and said discussions were held on advancing these counterterrorism efforts further.
Trade, refugee returns, logistics, and energy cooperation were also discussed, with Fidan stressing the need to prevent conditions that could foster terrorism while enhancing economic ties. He emphasized the importance of border trade, connectivity, and enabling Turkish sectors, particularly textiles, to operate in Syria more systematically, alongside cooperation in the energy sector.
Fidan also referenced a Gaza-focused meeting held last Friday in Miami with officials from the US, Egypt, and Qatar. He said the group reviewed progress since the Sharm el-Sheikh peace summit, obstacles encountered, and potential solutions. Discussions included moving to the second phase of the plan and implementing governance structures in Gaza.
“Our expectation is that the second phase will begin immediately in the first weeks of the new year, possibly with a declaration by President Donald Trump,” Fidan said, emphasizing that transferring governance in Gaza to a Palestinian-led structure remains a priority.
