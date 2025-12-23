403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky cites intelligence of possible Russian Christmas attacks
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday warned that intelligence indicates Russia may carry out “massive strikes” during the Christmas period, while highlighting ongoing efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense through negotiations with the United States.
"We understand that precisely on these days they may – this is in their nature – carry out massive strikes on Christmas," Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
He stated that intelligence services have been directed to intensify monitoring efforts after Moscow rejected proposals from Germany and the US for a holiday ceasefire. Zelenskyy emphasized that air defense is the “number one issue” for protecting Ukrainian communities on December 23, 24, and 25, acknowledging current shortages in systems.
To address the gap, he said Ukraine is pursuing a “strong contract” with the United States to acquire “several dozen” Patriot systems through multiple programs.
Zelenskyy also warned that Kyiv will respond decisively if Russia fails to engage seriously in negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict. "We reviewed the situation at the front, across all sectors, in detail," he said, noting that intensified Russian attacks in recent weeks have also resulted in higher Russian casualties.
"We will continue to maintain this dynamic – if the Russians do not commit with 100% seriousness to the negotiation process and direct their resources toward prolonging and expanding the war, we will respond in a fully logical way – with our actions in response," he added.
The meeting also covered updates on Ukraine’s long-range operations, defense force logistics, and the current state of air defense coverage across the front, including the Odesa region.
Zelenskyy said that several candidates for commander of the Air Command South have been considered, with decisions pending.
Earlier Monday, Russian authorities reported that a car bomb in southern Moscow killed Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of operational training at the Russian General Staff. Kyiv has not issued a comment regarding the incident, according to reports.
"We understand that precisely on these days they may – this is in their nature – carry out massive strikes on Christmas," Zelenskyy said following a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.
He stated that intelligence services have been directed to intensify monitoring efforts after Moscow rejected proposals from Germany and the US for a holiday ceasefire. Zelenskyy emphasized that air defense is the “number one issue” for protecting Ukrainian communities on December 23, 24, and 25, acknowledging current shortages in systems.
To address the gap, he said Ukraine is pursuing a “strong contract” with the United States to acquire “several dozen” Patriot systems through multiple programs.
Zelenskyy also warned that Kyiv will respond decisively if Russia fails to engage seriously in negotiations aimed at ending the nearly four-year conflict. "We reviewed the situation at the front, across all sectors, in detail," he said, noting that intensified Russian attacks in recent weeks have also resulted in higher Russian casualties.
"We will continue to maintain this dynamic – if the Russians do not commit with 100% seriousness to the negotiation process and direct their resources toward prolonging and expanding the war, we will respond in a fully logical way – with our actions in response," he added.
The meeting also covered updates on Ukraine’s long-range operations, defense force logistics, and the current state of air defense coverage across the front, including the Odesa region.
Zelenskyy said that several candidates for commander of the Air Command South have been considered, with decisions pending.
Earlier Monday, Russian authorities reported that a car bomb in southern Moscow killed Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of operational training at the Russian General Staff. Kyiv has not issued a comment regarding the incident, according to reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment