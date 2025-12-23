Indigo Pilot Rejects Woman On Dating App Over Joke On Refund Social Media Reacts, 'Dude Got Fed Up'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A woman named Avy shared a funny yet embarrassing moment from a dating app that quickly went viral. She matched with a man who is an IndiGo pilot, and he liked one of her photos. But, things went wrong when she cracked a joke on the airline.

When the dating app prompted her to start a chat, she tried to make a joke. She messaged him, saying her IndiGo flight refund had still not been processed.

“Bhaiya, mere flight ka refund nahi mila abhi tak (Bro, I still haven't received my flight refund),” she quipped.

Instead of laughing, the pilot 'unmatched' her almost immediately.

Avy posted screenshots on Twitter (now X), humorously saying she was in tears. She joked again that there was“no scope for funny women in this country”. Her tweet sparked a wide range of reactions and amused many users online.

Many users felt that the lady had 'deserved it'.

“I am sure this was definitely not the first time blud would've received something like that. So, he has my solidarity,” wrote one of them.

“As he should have,” posted another, defending the IndiGo pilot's unfollow.

“Imagine how many times he must've heard the same exact joke in the last few days. It's like Harry being told he looks like his dad except for his eyes, which are like his mom's. Dude got fed up of hearing the same thing again and again,” came from another.

Another user called the lady out for calling the pilot“bhaiya”,“No one says bhaiya while seeking a refund genuinely.”

“You matched with him only to make this joke, didn't you?” quipped another.

“Amid this chaos, it wasn't funny, really a sensitive thing for them tbh,” commented another.

Another user posted,“Stop harassing employees. Contact customer care.”

“Bhaiya Bol K Date Expect karna Is Not Funny,” came from another, accompanied by a Hrithik Roshan meme from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.

IndiGo chaos: Explained

IndiGo faced a major breakdown in early December. Thousands of flights were cancelled, and nearly five lakh passengers were left stranded during peak wedding season.

The worst disruption occurred on December 5, with approximately 1,600 cancellations. The crisis began after new pilot rest rules started on December 2.

India's largest airline did not have enough crew members because of a hiring freeze and non-poaching agreements. Weak planning added to the woes.

Technical glitches, winter fog and airport congestion made the situation even worse at major hubs like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Even on 21 December, 110 IndiGo flights to and from Delhi were cancelled. Over 370 services were delayed at Delhi airport due to low-visibility conditions caused by dense fog.

The government ordered an investigation. IndiGo restored most flights by mid-December and offered ₹10,000 vouchers to affected passengers. CEO Pieter Elbers apologised for“misjudgement”.