Air France-KLM Expands Codeshare Agreement With China Eastern

Dhaka: Air France-KLM and China Eastern Airlines said this week they have extended their codeshare agreement, expanding travel options for European passengers flying within China as demand between China and Europe continues to recover.

Under the expanded partnership, passengers flying with Air France or KLM will be able to connect seamlessly from Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou to additional Chinese cities operated by China Eastern.

The arrangement allows travellers to book single-ticket journeys from Paris or Amsterdam to secondary destinations in China, with coordinated schedules and through baggage handling.

The codeshare leverages China Eastern's extensive domestic network, which serves more than 200 cities across China, alongside Air France-KLM's global network covering over 300 destinations worldwide.

The airlines said the expanded cooperation is aimed at improving connectivity for both business and leisure travellers and strengthening travel links between China and Europe.

All three carriers are members of the SkyTeam alliance.

