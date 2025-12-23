Whatsapp Misuse Case: KU Suspends Assistant Professor, Panel Set Up

File photo of Kashmir Univesity

Srinagar- The University of Kashmir on Monday suspended an Assistant Professor following a police investigation that established his alleged involvement in circulating a defamatory text message about a senior university employee. The action was taken after Vice Chancellor Prof Neelofar Khan received an official communication from the Superintendent of Police Hazratbal confirming the registration of an FIR in the case.

According to news agency KNT, the matter began when a message was widely shared on WhatsApp claiming that a senior Kashmir University employee had been assaulted by his wife over alleged proximity with a female colleague. Concerned by the circulation of the defamatory content and its impact on the reputation of the varsity, the Vice Chancellor approached Police Station Nigeen and sought verification into the origin of the message.

Police subsequently conducted a detailed probe and identified Dr Altaf Ahmad Ganie, also known by the pen name Shafqat Altaf and serving as Assistant Professor in the Department of Kashmiri, as the person responsible for sending the message. Investigators found that he had used the mobile phone of another person, Assistant Professor Farooq Ahmed Malik from Degree College Anantnag, and circulated the text using a VPN.

Insiders said Dr Ganie admitted during questioning that he had used Malik's phone to spread the message. Malik told investigators that he had no knowledge his device was being used for such activity but was nevertheless booked alongside Dr Ganie. A faculty member familiar with the matter said that the act appeared to be a deliberate attempt to malign the senior employee who has been serving the varsity in an important administrative role.

Shortly after receiving the police communication, the Vice Chancellor Professor Neelofar Khan directed to issue an order, placing Dr Ganie under suspension. As per the Order No. 1931-JK(GAD) of 2025 dated December 22, the suspension was ordered under University Statute 3.16 (2) read with Regulation 12 (3) (IV). The order states that during the period of suspension Dr Ganie shall remain attached with the office of the Dean Research. The order was issued by the Deputy Registrar Administration and circulated to concerned officers and departments.