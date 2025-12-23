Over 6,500 Cat Bite Cases Reported At SMHS Amid Rising Pet Ownership

Representational Photo

Srinagar- Kashmir is witnessing a sharp and worrying rise in cat bite cases, with over 6,500 incidents reported at the Anti Rabies Clinic (ARC), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, this year so far, highlighting serious gaps in pet care, vaccination, and awareness among cat owners.

Official data accessed reveals that over 6500 cat bite cases were reported at ARC SMHS this year, and cat bite cases are more than dog bite cases reported at ARC.

An official at ARC SMHS told KNO that the surge is largely attributed to the increasing trend of keeping cats as pets, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, without following basic animal healthcare norms.

“Cats do transmit rabies, similar to dogs, but unfortunately, many owners believe cats are harmless and do not require vaccination. We are seeing a consistent rise in cat exposure cases. Now more than half of the animal bite cases reaching our clinic are due to cats,” the official said.

He added that many pet owners fail to vaccinate, deworm, or provide timely medical care to their cats, which significantly increases the risk of zoonotic diseases-illnesses that can spread from animals to humans.

The official said that pet ownership in Kashmir has increased steadily over the past few years, with cats becoming popular companion animals. Unlike livestock that provide economic returns, pets are kept for companionship and emotional support, making responsible ownership crucial, he added.

“Anyone who intends to keep a pet must be mentally and financially prepared to meet its needs-proper feeding, shelter, healthcare, and behavioural management. There is no point in bringing an animal home if due care is not ensured,” the official said.

Health officials said that poor hygiene while handling pets, irregular grooming, and neglect of dental care can lead to skin infections, parasitic infestations, and other diseases that may affect both animals and humans.

Medical experts and veterinarians recommend several essential precautions for responsible cat ownership. These include ensuring cats are vaccinated against rabies and other infectious diseases according to veterinary schedules. Skipping vaccinations for extended periods can be dangerous. Routine deworming is crucial to eliminate internal parasites that could spread to humans. Hands should be thoroughly washed after handling cats, cleaning litter boxes, or feeding them. Regular grooming and dental care are also important.

Pet owners should avoid provoking cats, especially stray or unfamiliar ones, as bites and scratches are common. In case of a bite or scratch, the wound should be immediately washed with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes, and medical attention should be sought without delay, they said.

Experts cautioned that cat bites and scratches can, in rare cases, transmit toxoplasmosis, a parasitic disease that may pose risks during pregnancy, including miscarriage. However, doctors clarified that such cases are very rare and can largely be prevented through proper hygiene and regular veterinary care.

They said there is no need for panic, but awareness and cleanliness are extremely important, especially for pregnant women.

Notably, rabies is a universally fatal viral disease once symptoms appear. Globally, it causes around 59,000 human deaths every year, with nearly 95 per cent of cases reported from Africa and Asia. Health authorities warn that complacency regarding pet vaccination could have deadly consequences.