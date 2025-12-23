403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Support for Polexit rises among Poland’s center-right voters
(MENAFN) A recent survey indicates that support for Poland exiting the European Union, or “Polexit,” has moved from the far-right to the center-right, particularly among voters of the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party.
The poll, conducted by United Surveys for Poland’s Wirtualna Polska website, found that backing for leaving the EU is highest among PiS supporters rather than the far-right Confederation party. The PiS lost its governing status in 2023 after eight years in power.
While most Poles still favor remaining in the EU, the proportion supporting departure has grown to 24.7%, nearly a quarter of respondents. Overall, 65.7% want Poland to stay, including 48.6% firmly opposed and 17.1% moderately against leaving.
Among PiS supporters, 47% expressed support for Polexit—29% strongly in favor—while only 33% opposed it. Confederation voters were second, with 41% backing leaving the EU and just 8% rejecting it; 19% were strongly in favor.
Euro-skepticism has been rising in recent years and has become a prominent political theme.
In the summer presidential election, PiS-backed winner Karol Nawrocki emphasized Polish sovereignty over EU influence. Meanwhile, ultranationalist Grzegorz Braun gained attention for his anti-EU rhetoric and high-profile stunts, with his party polling third nationally in December.
Support for remaining in the EU remains strong among voters of the ruling coalition, with all parties showing more than 80% opposition to Polexit. Among Civic Coalition and The Left supporters, no firm support for leaving was recorded.
The survey also revealed demographic trends: men and people aged 30–49 are more likely to favor leaving, while those aged 18–29 are the most pro-EU.
The poll, conducted by United Surveys for Poland’s Wirtualna Polska website, found that backing for leaving the EU is highest among PiS supporters rather than the far-right Confederation party. The PiS lost its governing status in 2023 after eight years in power.
While most Poles still favor remaining in the EU, the proportion supporting departure has grown to 24.7%, nearly a quarter of respondents. Overall, 65.7% want Poland to stay, including 48.6% firmly opposed and 17.1% moderately against leaving.
Among PiS supporters, 47% expressed support for Polexit—29% strongly in favor—while only 33% opposed it. Confederation voters were second, with 41% backing leaving the EU and just 8% rejecting it; 19% were strongly in favor.
Euro-skepticism has been rising in recent years and has become a prominent political theme.
In the summer presidential election, PiS-backed winner Karol Nawrocki emphasized Polish sovereignty over EU influence. Meanwhile, ultranationalist Grzegorz Braun gained attention for his anti-EU rhetoric and high-profile stunts, with his party polling third nationally in December.
Support for remaining in the EU remains strong among voters of the ruling coalition, with all parties showing more than 80% opposition to Polexit. Among Civic Coalition and The Left supporters, no firm support for leaving was recorded.
The survey also revealed demographic trends: men and people aged 30–49 are more likely to favor leaving, while those aged 18–29 are the most pro-EU.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment