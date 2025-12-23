403
Israeli Attacks Amid Ceasefire Kill Over 400 Palestinians in Gaza
(MENAFN) Palestinian authorities have documented a systematic pattern of ceasefire violations by Israeli forces since the truce began Oct. 10, resulting in 411 deaths and 1,112 injuries among Gaza residents, according to Monday's announcement from the territory's government media office.
The government media office released figures showing 875 documented breaches of the ceasefire agreement. The violations include 265 instances of live fire directed at civilians, 49 military raids into residential neighborhoods, 421 separate shelling incidents, and 150 cases of residential structure demolitions.
Israeli forces have severely underdelivered on humanitarian commitments outlined in the ceasefire terms, the office charged. Of 42,800 aid shipments stipulated in the agreement, only 17,819 trucks gained entry—averaging 244 daily deliveries against the 600-truck daily quota specified in the deal.
"An average of just 244 trucks per day out of the 600 agreed daily, meaning a compliance rate not exceeding 41 percent," the statement read.
Fuel access has proven even more restricted. Just 394 fuel tankers of the 3,650 required under the agreement entered Gaza—five trucks daily versus the mandated 50.
"This means the occupation has complied with only 10% of the agreed fuel quantities, leaving hospitals, bakeries, and water and sewage stations almost completely out of service, and worsening the daily suffering of civilians," the office said.
Palestinian officials are warning of "a deep and unprecedented humanitarian crisis" as Israeli authorities continue blocking Gaza's border crossings and preventing entry of temporary housing materials including tents, mobile homes, caravans, and emergency shelter supplies—actions the office termed "a blatant violation of the agreement and international humanitarian law."
The fuel and supply restrictions have had deadly consequences beyond direct military action. Recent winter weather caused 46 damaged structures to collapse due to what the office described as "arbitrary policies" by Israel, killing 15 Palestinians.
The media office demanded immediate action "to confront the escalating humanitarian disaster in the Gaza Strip," calling for "the immediate and safe flow of humanitarian aid and fuel and allowing the entry of tents, mobile homes, caravans, and shelter materials, as stipulated in the agreement."
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have killed nearly 71,000 Palestinians—predominantly women and children—with more than 171,000 additional injuries recorded across Gaza, according to the Israeli army's campaign figures.
