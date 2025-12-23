Mango AI's Latest AI Hug Generator Turns Photos Into Heartfelt Hug Videos

MENAFN - Market Press Release) December 21, 2025 8:13 pm - Mango AI's new AI hug generator enables users to transform simple photos into warm, natural hug videos in minutes.

Mango AI is an advanced AI video creator developed by Mango Animate. It recently launched an innovative AI hug generator (, which can transform still photos into realistic hug videos. The tool is designed for those who want to create touching, affectionate, or memorable hugs - no editing skills required.

To create a hug animation, users simply need to upload a photo of two people. The AI hug generator analyzes their facial orientation, pose alignment, and the space between them, then generates a smooth hug video in minutes. The finished video can be downloaded in high-quality MP4 format or shared via QR code or URL. Users can also post the video directly to X (Twitter) or Facebook, or embed it on websites using an embed code.

The AI hug generator supports common photo formats, including JPG, JPEG, PNG, and WebP - making it easy for users to start. Once a photo is uploaded, the tool harnesses advanced AI technology to detect key facial features, body angles, and gesture positions, ensuring the hug feels natural and expressive.

With the tool, couples are able to turn shared photos into heartwarming hug animations as special gifts for anniversaries. Friends may create friendship-themed hug videos for birthdays, graduation farewells, or long-distance greetings. Content creators can use it to craft emotional scenes and short videos. Brands and marketers leverage it in promotional materials to highlight connections, relationships, and meaningful storytelling.

One user shared that the AI hug generator makes embracing across distances effortless. He noted that it can convert a simple photo into an engaging, lifelike hug in minutes, creating a sense of closeness that feels real. For people separated by distance, the tool offers a heartfelt way to stay connected, making it feel as if no miles separate them.

Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, adds, "Our AI hug generator is designed to be both intuitive and powerful. Our goal is to combine advanced AI technology with simple usability, so anyone can create a friendly or loving embrace from a photo with ease."



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a creative software company focused on making professional-quality animation and video creation accessible to everyone through simple, intelligent, and innovative tools. Its products are designed to empower creators, educators, and businesses to bring ideas to life with ease and impact.