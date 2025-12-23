403
Trump approves plans to build two new battleships
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has given approval for the construction of two entirely new battleships, describing them as unmatched in size, speed, and firepower compared with any previous naval vessels.
"It's my great honor to announce that I have approved of two brand new, very large -- largest we've ever built -- battleships," Trump said while speaking to reporters during an appearance in Palm Beach, Florida, alongside senior defense officials.
Emphasizing their intended capabilities, he added: "They'll be the fastest, the biggest, and by far 100 times more powerful than any battleship ever built."
Trump explained that each ship is expected to have a displacement of more than 30,000 tons, potentially reaching 40,000 tons or beyond. Highlighting their strategic role, he stated: “Once completed, these new 30 to 40,000-ton plus vessels will be the flagships of the American naval fleet,” before adding: “There’s never been built (anything) like them.”
According to his remarks, the planned ships are expected to rank among the most formidable surface combat vessels ever deployed. "These vessels will be some of the "most lethal" surface warfare ships," Trump said, noting that they are expected to be equipped with hypersonic weapons and nuclear-capable sea-launched cruise missiles that are currently under development.
The president framed the initiative as part of a broader effort to revive the country’s shipbuilding capacity and reassert naval dominance. "We're going to restore America as a major shipbuilding power. We're going to ensure the USA is the most powerful fleet anywhere in the world," he said.
Defense officials speaking at the event echoed that message, saying the move signals a renewed assertion of American military strength. “And the announcement of the Golden Fleet anchored by new battleships, the biggest and most lethal ever, accomplishes all three of those things and marks a generational commitment to American sea power," one official said, as stated in remarks cited by reports.
Further details were also shared about the proposed class of vessels, which would reportedly be known as the Trump-class. One official said the future lead ship, the USS Defiant, will be "the largest, deadliest and most versatile and best looking" warship operating anywhere at sea.
Expanding on the strategic implications, he added: "For the first time in generations, we'll have a new leg in America's nuclear deterrence, because the Trump-class battleship will carry the nuclear armed sea launched cruise missiles…Our adversaries will know, when the Trump-class USS Defiant appears on the horizon, American victory at sea is inevitable," according to statements referenced in reports.
