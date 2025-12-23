403
EU Extends Sanctions on Russia for Another Six Months
(MENAFN) The Council of the European Union locked in another six-month extension of comprehensive economic sanctions against Russia Monday, even as European powers push for direct engagement with Moscow during U.S.-brokered negotiations involving Ukraine and Russia.
Initially levied in 2014 and dramatically widened after February 2022, the Russia-focused restrictions now stretch until July 31, 2026. The Council confirmed the measures span trade, finance, energy, technology, dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury items.
The economic penalties represent just one layer of EU action. Within the past week alone, the bloc sanctioned individuals and entities allegedly supporting Russia's "shadow fleet" of oil tankers, targeted purported Russian hybrid operations, and blacklisted 41 additional Russian vessels tied to the covert shipping network.
Simultaneously, the EU reinforced its backing for Ukraine. During last week's summit, the European Council authorized a 90 billion-euro (approximately 105.4 billion U.S. dollar) loan package to fund Ukraine's military and economic requirements through the next two years.
European Council President Antonio Costa declared the EU must guarantee that "Ukraine is in the best condition to negotiate a peace agreement."
These actions underscore Europe's dual strategy of applying pressure while betraying unease about marginalization in conflict-ending negotiations.
A leaked U.S.-authored peace framework for Russia and Ukraine last month triggered alarm across Europe and Ukraine, with detractors claiming it favored Russia heavily and fueled worries that U.S. President Donald Trump's administration might coerce Ukraine into substantial compromises.
Since that revelation, European and Ukrainian negotiators have engaged Trump's envoys in attempts to embed their own terms into the proposal, though the current draft's exact language remains confidential.
Sunday marked the conclusion of three days of discussions on the Ukraine crisis, featuring separate sessions among the United States, Russia, Ukraine, and European representatives in Florida and Miami. U.S. presidential special envoy Steve Witkoff characterized the meetings as "productive and constructive."
Russia, however, delivered a harsher evaluation. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov alleged that Ukraine and its European partners were blocking advancement. "It's a fact: every time our dialogue with the U.S. starts to take a positive turn, Kiev and its European curators take extraordinary emergency measures to hamper it, to deform it, to steer these efforts off track," Ryabkov stated, according to a Russian news agency.
Despite tensions, Europe—or at minimum certain European nations—is pursuing more direct communication with Russia rather than ceding negotiations entirely to U.S. control.
After the EU summit in Brussels, French President Emmanuel Macron insisted the bloc must prepare for dialogue with Russia should present efforts fail to secure durable peace in Ukraine. Macron confirmed his willingness to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin again, having last conversed with him in July.
Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov indicated Putin stands ready for dialogue with Macron, per media.
Welcoming the Kremlin's response, the French presidency announced, "We will decide in the coming days on the best way to proceed." It emphasized that any discussion with Russia would occur "in full transparency" with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European allies.
