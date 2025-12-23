Cold Weather Continues Across Kingdom, Light Rain Possible On Friday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- Relatively cold weather will prevail on Tuesday in most regions, while temperatures will remain mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-level clouds are expected, with a slight chance during the afternoon hours of light and intermittent rain showers in limited parts of northern areas. Winds will be moderate northwesterly.The Meteorological Department said that similar weather conditions are expected to continue on Wednesday and Thursday, with relatively cold temperatures across most areas and mild conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some low-level clouds will appear, and winds will be moderate southeasterly.On Friday, the weather will remain relatively cold in most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. From the afternoon onward, low-level clouds are forecast to increase gradually, with a chance of light rain showers in limited western parts of northern and central Jordan. Winds will shift to westerly and northwesterly, becoming occasionally active.Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to range between 14 C and 5 C in eastern Amman, and between 12 C and 4 C in western Amman. The northern highlands will see temperatures ranging from 13 C to 4 C, while the Sharah highlands are expected to record between 14 C and 3 C.In the Badia regions, temperatures will range from 16 C to 3 C, and in the plains from 15 C to 5 C. The northern Jordan Valley will record highs of 20 C and lows of 9 C, while the southern Jordan Valley will range between 21 C and 11 C. Temperatures in the Dead Sea area are expected to range between 20 C and 12 C, and in Aqaba between 22 C and 11 C.