China Commissions World's First Methanol-Powered Oil Supertanker

Chinese shipbuilders have unveiled the Kaito, the world's first super-large oil tanker powered by methanol. Spanning an impressive 333 meters in length, this cutting-edge vessel can carry up to 2.1 million barrels of crude oil, Azernews reports.

The Kaito is equipped with a dual-fuel engine and a methanol supply system, marking a significant breakthrough in sustainable shipping. By using methanol instead of traditional fuel oil, the tanker reduces carbon dioxide emissions by 92% and sulfur oxide emissions by 99%, contributing to a cleaner, more eco-friendly maritime industry.

In addition to its advanced propulsion system, the Kaito features an intelligent platform designed to optimize cargo management, engine room operations, and maintenance. This innovative technology enhances the vessel's efficiency, safety, and overall performance, setting new standards in maritime transport.

Built by the Dalian division of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, the Kaito is set to operate along the Middle East to Far East trade route, potentially transforming the global shipping industry with its environmentally friendly approach.

This launch not only represents a technological leap forward but also highlights China's growing role in pioneering green technologies for global industries. The Kaito could pave the way for future ships to embrace cleaner, more sustainable fuel alternatives.