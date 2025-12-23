Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Watching Grandson Agastya Nanda's Film Ikkis

Amitabh Bachchan attended a special screening of his grandson Agastya Nanda's debut film Ikkis in Mumbai and later shared an emotional review, praising the young actor's maturity and honesty while admitting the film left him teary-eyed with pride

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was seen arriving at a special screening in Mumbai late Monday night for Ikkis, the theatrical debut of his grandson Agastya Nanda. Although the film is scheduled for a January 1, 2026 release, the makers hosted an early private screening for close friends and family. Bachchan watched the film alongside the cast and crew before sharing his thoughts in the early hours of Tuesday.

In his blog post, Amitabh Bachchan reflected on Agastya's journey, beginning from the moment of his birth to the night he saw him on the big screen. He recalled memories of holding his grandson as a newborn, watching him grow, and eventually choosing acting as his profession. Bachchan expressed that seeing Agastya perform brought back a flood of emotions, and he found himself unable to look away whenever his grandson appeared on screen.

Amitabh Bachchan emphasised that his appreciation did not stem from being a proud grandfather, but from his experience as a seasoned observer of cinema. He noted that Agastya's performance displayed remarkable maturity, honesty, and restraint. According to him, the portrayal of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was handled with quiet strength, without exaggeration, and carried an authenticity that held the viewer's attention throughout.

Concluding his thoughts, Bachchan praised the film's writing and direction, crediting filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for its flawless execution. He shared that the film's ending left him deeply moved, filling his eyes with tears of pride and joy. Overwhelmed by emotion, he admitted that silence was his only response after the screening.

About the Film Ikkis

Ikkis is a biographical war drama based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was martyred at the age of 21 during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Agastya Nanda alongside Dharmendra, Jaideep Ahlawat, and an ensemble cast. The film is set to hit theatres on New Year 2026.