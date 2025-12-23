UP CM Yogi Adityanath Appeals For Calm Amid Intensifying Cold Wave

Amid an intensifying cold wave sweeping across northern India, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday appealed to citizens to remain calm and extend compassion to those in need, asserting that the state government is working with sensitivity and urgency to mitigate the impact of extreme weather conditions.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister stated that officials across the state have been instructed to adopt a humane and people-centric approach when implementing relief measures. He emphasised that protecting every life during the harsh winter is a top priority for the government.

Extensive Relief Measures Deployed

The CM said night shelters across Uttar Pradesh are functioning at full capacity to provide relief to the homeless and vulnerable. These shelters have been equipped with essential facilities including quilts, blankets, drinking water, bonfires and heaters. He added that students and relatives of patients coming from other districts are also being accommodated in these shelters.

The CM noted that municipal bodies and tehsil administrations have been mobilised to distribute woollen clothes and blankets among the needy. Bonfires have been set up at key public locations to provide warmth to people exposed to the cold overnight. He assured that no one would be left in the cold.

Care for Animals

Special arrangements have also been made for cow shelters, with additional blankets and bonfires provided to protect animals from the cold wave.

Addressing Fog-Related Safety Concerns

To address safety concerns caused by dense fog, additional personnel have been deployed to roadways, and awareness campaigns are being conducted to prevent accidents.

CM Urges Public Participation

Calling for public participation, Adityanath urged citizens to play an active role in the relief efforts. He appealed to people to check on domestic helpers, sanitation workers, security guards and others working outdoors, and ensure they have adequate protection against the cold. Simple gestures, such as offering a cup of tea or guiding people to government-run night shelters, can make a significant difference, he said.

"The true test of human values and empathy comes at such times," CM Yogi stated.

Governance for Inclusive Growth

Reiterating the government's long-term vision, Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is progressing with a firm resolve from Antyodaya, the upliftment of the poorest, to Sarvodaya, the welfare of all. He asserted that the state is moving rapidly toward a developed Uttar Pradesh, with inclusive governance and citizen participation at its core.

Plummeting Temperatures Across the State

Earlier on Saturday, UP experienced dense fog, with temperatures dipping to 9°C in several cities. In Ayodhya, heavy fog enveloped the city, significantly reducing visibility.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported 8°C as the minimum temperature recorded there, with the maximum likely to be 17°C.

Meanwhile, in Moradabad, people resorted to bonfires and thick layers of clothes outside to keep warm as the temperature dropped to 9°C, with the maximum likely to be 18°C, as per IMD.

