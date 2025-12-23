CBI Ready To Probe Sabarimala Gold Theft, Kerala HC's Decision Awaited

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Dec 23 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has expressed its readiness to take over the probe into the alleged large-scale gold theft and irregularities at the Sabarimala temple, telling the Kerala High Court that it would have no objection to investigating the case if so directed.

The development assumes significance amid mounting criticism over the slow pace of the investigation being carried out by the High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT), consisting of the Kerala Police.

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the gold coverings and Dwarapalaka (gatekeeper) sculptures at the Sabarimala Sannidhanam, including accusations that gold was smelted, diverted and misappropriated without being properly entered in official registers.

The High Court had earlier observed that the SIT probe was progressing at a sluggish pace, even as crucial forensic evidence, including the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to determine the age of the gold, has now reached its final stage.

Serious allegations have surfaced that the smuggling of gold sheets from Sabarimala has inter-state links and possible connections with international antiquities trafficking networks.

In this context, the CBI informed the court that it is prepared to step in, given the wider ramifications of the case that go beyond the state's borders.

The High Court's decision on whether to hand over the investigation to the central agency is now awaited.

The controversy gained further traction following claims by Bellary native and gold trader Govardhan, whose statements are said to point towards the existence of a powerful mafia operating around the temple affairs.

BJP State president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who moved the High Court seeking a CBI probe, has argued that a fair investigation would not be possible if the case remains with the State Police, especially when senior Devaswom Board officials are suspected to be involved.

He has also cited earlier allegations of major discrepancies in the accounts related to the 32 kg of gold donated to Sabarimala by Vijay Mallya.

Meanwhile, another central agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has also entered the fray to investigate the financial aspects of the alleged gold theft.

The Kollam Vigilance Court recently allowed the ED's plea seeking certified copies of FIRs, remand reports and related records in the case, directing that the documents be handed over.

With both the CBI and ED poised to act, the investigation into one of the most sensitive controversies surrounding the Sabarimala shrine appears set to enter a decisive phase.