2026 Holidays: 13 Days Off In January 2026, All Long Weekends! Read Details

2026 January Holidays List: There are a ton of holidays coming up in January 2026. How many holidays are there in the Telugu states? Why is each day a holiday? Let's find out here.

As we approach 2026, many are curious about the upcoming holidays. January 2026 is packed with days off, with almost half the month being holidays and only half being working days.

As soon as 2025 ends and we step into 2026, the holidays begin. For New Year's, Jan 1, 2026, is an optional holiday in Telangana and AP. Employees can take this paid day off.

Jan 3 is an optional holiday for Hazrat Ali's Birthday. Jan 4 is a Sunday, a regular holiday. This creates a two-day break in the first week, perfect for resting after New Year's.

The second Saturday of every month is a holiday for government institutions. So, Jan 10 is off. The next day, Jan 11, is a Sunday. This gives another two-day break in January.

Sankranti is a big deal. AP has holidays on Jan 14, 15, & 16. In Telangana, Jan 14-15 are off, with the 16th optional. Students get a long break from Jan 10 to 20.

Two more days off are added to the Sankranti break. Jan 17 is an optional holiday for Shab-e-Meraj, and Jan 18 is a Sunday. This extends the Sankranti holidays to five days.

Jan 23 (Friday) is an optional holiday for Sri Panchami. Jan 26 (Monday) is a holiday for Republic Day, preceded by Sunday, Jan 25. This makes the last week a long weekend.

Jan 1: New Year (Opt) | Jan 3: Hazrat Ali B'day (Opt) | Jan 14-16: Sankranti holidays | Jan 17: Shab-e-Meraj (Opt) | Jan 23: Sri Panchami (Opt) | Jan 26: Republic Day