Painting Expert Melvin Jones Of Lexington Explains What Most People Get Wrong About Repainting Exteriors For Hellonation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEXINGTON, S.C., Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why do so many homeowners in South Carolina wait until their paint begins to peel before planning their next exterior repainting? According to a HelloNation articl, that delay can cost far more than people realize. The feature highlights insights from Melvin Jones of Carolina Painting and Pressure Cleaning, Inc., who explains that exterior paint is not just decorative. It is the home's first line of defense against the intense South Carolina climate.

Many homeowners think of painting as a way to improve curb appeal, not as an essential part of home maintenance. The HelloNation article makes it clear that waiting for visible signs of fading or peeling often means damage has already begun. South Carolina's heat, humidity, and year-round exposure to moisture wear down paint long before it looks old. Once the coating begins to fail, water can creep behind siding and trim, leading to wood rot and expensive repairs.

Jones explains that the South Carolina climate is one of the harshest in the country for exterior repainting. The state's strong sunlight produces ultraviolet radiation that slowly breaks down the resins in paint. Even when the color appears bright, the binder that gives paint its flexibility may already be weakening. When it loses that flexibility, small cracks form, allowing water to enter. Once moisture gets behind the surface, a chain reaction of swelling, flaking, and decay begins.

Moisture protection is one of the most important reasons for timely exterior repainting. The HelloNation article describes how South Carolina's humidity keeps walls damp long after rain or dew. That lingering dampness invites mildew and causes paint to lift away in thin layers. Once water seeps behind siding, it becomes trapped, softens the wood, and leads to even larger problems. Many homeowners only discover the extent of the damage after costly repairs become necessary.

Professional painters like Jones often compare paint to a home's outer skin. This protective surface seals out water, shields against UV damage, and prevents wood fibers from drying or cracking. When that skin becomes thin or cracked, the home's structure is exposed to the elements. Early warning signs such as chalking, uneven color, or fine lines in the paint are more than cosmetic issues. They signal that the paint barrier is failing. Addressing these signs early in the paint life cycle helps prevent expensive repairs and keeps the surface protected.

The article emphasizes that a proper repaint schedule is key to maintaining moisture protection and extending paint life. For most South Carolina homes, Jones recommends repainting every seven to ten years, depending on sun exposure, materials, and previous coatings. Homes along the coast may need repainting more often because salt air adds stress to the surface. Houses surrounded by trees or shade tend to grow mildew faster, which also shortens the time between coats. Following a repaint schedule prevents the extra sanding, priming, and repair work that comes from waiting too long.

Repainting on schedule provides more than cosmetic improvement. It serves as ongoing protection against the South Carolina climate. Each new coat strengthens the barrier that keeps rain, sunlight, and humidity from damaging the wood underneath. Homeowners who view exterior repainting as an essential part of home maintenance rather than decoration experience fewer issues with cracking, warping, or decay. They also save money over time because preventive care avoids major repairs.

The HelloNation feature also points out that professional painters evaluate more than color when inspecting a home. They look for soft spots around windows, gaps in caulk, and exposed nail heads that indicate moisture has entered. They also assess the texture and adhesion of existing paint to see whether it still bonds tightly to the surface. When problems are caught early, repairs are small, and the painting process goes smoothly. When ignored, the same issues can require replacement of siding or trim before new paint can even be applied.

High-quality paint plays a critical role in how long a finish lasts. Premium coatings made for southern climates contain stronger resins and mildew-resistant additives that withstand both heat and moisture. Surface preparation is just as important. Cleaning, sanding, and priming ensure that the new paint adheres evenly and performs well. Jones notes that when professional-grade materials are used and applied properly, the result can last for many years, even under the intense conditions of the South Carolina climate.

Maintaining a consistent repaint schedule also helps protect a home's value. A fresh coat of paint signals good upkeep and care, which reassures buyers and helps preserve property value. Even for homeowners who do not plan to sell, keeping exterior paint in good condition prevents the slow deterioration that leads to costly structural repairs. Regular repainting supports both curb appeal and the home's long-term strength.

The HelloNation article concludes that paint should be viewed as part of a home's structure rather than as decoration. Each coat provides a shield that protects against the sun, rain, and humidity. When homeowners commit to timely repainting, they strengthen that shield and prevent moisture and UV damage from causing long-term harm. In a state where weather conditions are constantly challenging, staying ahead of the repaint cycle is the best way to ensure a home remains solid and secure.

What Most People Get Wrong About Repainting Exteriors in South Carolina

