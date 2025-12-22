Murphy, Richardson Named In Australia's Boxing Day Test Squad, Lyon To Undergo Surgery

MENAFN - IANS) Adelaide, Dec 23 (IANS) Todd Murphy and Jhye Richardson have been added to Australia's 15-member squad for the fourth Ashes Test, starting on December 26.

Murphy edged out Matt Kuhnemann and Corey Rocchiccioli to replace Nathan Lyon as the veteran off-spinner set to undergo surgery on his injured hamstring.

Murphy has featured seven times at Test level for Australia, with his most recent match coming at the start of the year against Sri Lanka in Galle.

Australia confirmed on Tuesday that Nathan Lyon will undergo surgery after suffering a torn right hamstring while diving to stop a boundary on the final day of their Ashes-sealing third Test.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith is set to resume captaincy subject to clearance from the inner-ear problem that ruled him out in Adelaide, while Pat Cummins will sit out the Boxing Day Test.

Richardson could be in line to replace Cummins after making a recent return from injury and linking up with the squad in Adelaide ahead of the third Test.

The right-arm quick has featured in just three Tests during an injury-hit career, with his most recent appearance coming against England in Adelaide in 2021, but the selectors continue to hold the 29-year-old in high regard.

Richardson's formal addition to the squad puts him in contention for a Test comeback after a four-year absence. He underwent his third shoulder surgery earlier this year and has gradually built up his bowling workload in recent weeks, training alongside the squad during the opening three Tests.

Meanwhile, all-rounders Michael Neser and Beau Webster and backup quick Brendan Doggett retain their place in the squad despite missing out on selection in the recent Adelaide Test that saw Australia register an 82-run triumph that helped them open up an unassailable 3-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Australia squad (fourth Test only): Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster