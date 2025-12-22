Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold Wave Tightens Grip On Maharashtra, Yellow Alert Issued For Key Districts

Mumbai Weather LATEST Update: Cold conditions are set to persist across Maharashtra as December nears its end. The Meteorological Department has warned of falling temperatures, dense fog, smog in cities, and heightened impact in several districts

The Meteorological Department has indicated that cold air from North India continues to affect Maharashtra, leading to a sharp dip in temperatures. Morning chill, fog, and fluctuating air quality are disrupting daily routines. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious as the cold spell is expected to last for several days.

Major cities are witnessing additional challenges due to weather conditions. Mumbai has been experiencing heavy morning smog, reducing visibility and slowing traffic, while humidity is adding to the discomfort. In Pune, rising air pollution levels have increased health risks, particularly for people with respiratory conditions. Reduced visibility between early morning hours has prompted officials to urge drivers to slow down and follow safety measures.

The cold wave is expected to be most severe in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and North Maharashtra. Districts such as Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nashik Ghat area, Ahilyanagar, Pune and Solapur may record minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions, and farmers have been advised to protect crops as cold conditions may cause agricultural damage.