Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5Th The Gland Finale In Tokyo Will Be Broadcasted Live To Cinemas In Japan And Overseas!

The day and night shows of Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5th – Frontier –, were held at INTEX OSAKA on Sunday, December 14, 2025. And at Makuhari Messe International Exhibition on Sunday, January 25, 2026, will be streamed live to cinemas in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan

Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE is a 3DCG live concert featuring characters from the popular iOS/Android rhythm and adventure game Project SEKAI COLORFUL STAGE! feat. Hatsune Miku.

For its 5th installment, Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE introduces an even more realistic virtual stage, delivering the most immersive experience yet. Dazzling light effects and finely crafted character expressions bring out deeply emotional performances from every unit, creating a live experience more powerful and captivating than ever before! With different setlists for the day and evening performances, each show promises a unique experience that fans won't want to miss.

Experience the evolved Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE stage performance from your local cinema!

【Performing Units】

・VIRTUAL SINGER

・Leo/need

・MORE MORE JUMP!

・Vivid BAD SQUAD

・Wonderlands×Showtime

・Nightcord at 25:00



Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5th – Frontier –Official Website:



【Summary】

Title:

Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5th - Frontier - Live Viewing

Date:

Sunday, January 25, 2026

DAY SHOW: start at 12:00PM (GMT+9)

NIGHT SHOW:start at 6:00PM (GMT+9)

Area:

・Australia

・Hong Kong

・Indonesia

・Malaysia

・Singapore

・South Korea

・Taiwan

Theater list:



《About the Screening》

*This screening is designed for audiences to enjoy the event as they would at a live show. Please be aware that there may be applause during the screening. Kindly purchase tickets with this in mind.

*Please note that because this is a live broadcast, video and audio may be affected due to the network conditions.

*It is strictly prohibited to record any audio/video/photo with camera, mobile phone or any other devices of the streaming screen. You may be subject to criminal penalties for uploading and sharing it online without permission. If such an act is found at the cinema, you will be asked to delete the recorded contents, and leave the cinema immediately after doing so. The ticket will not be refunded in this case.

*In the event of an earthquake or a disaster warning, the show may be suspended for safety reasons, regardless of the area where the customer is located or the area where the performance is hosted.

《About the Cinema》

*Please note that the screening times listed by each cinema are subject to change. If the performance significantly exceeds the scheduled end time, the screening may be terminated before the show concludes.

*Please note that photography or filming may occur in the cinema for records of the event or for usage by the press. Such videos and photos may be used in various media.

《About Seating》

*Please note that due to the cinema's seating arrangements, seats for your group may not be located together.

*Published details are subject to change without prior notice depending on circumstances.



Project SEKAI COLORFUL LIVE 5th - Frontier - Live Viewing



Organized by:SEGA / Colorful Palette Inc. / Crypton Future Media, INC.

Distributed by:LIVE VIEWING JAPAN / LIVE VIEWING ENTERTAINMENT

(Important Note When Using Images)

Cropping of modifying images for use is prohibited.

Art by およ © SEGA / © Colorful Palette Inc. / © Crypton Future Media, INC. All rights reserved.