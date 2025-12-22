India's Global Capability Centers (GCC) Landscape Shifts To Emerging Enterprises With 610+ Centers Powering Growth, Revealed In ANSR Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BENGALURU, KA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - December 22, 2025 - -

ANSR, the global leader in building Global Capability Centers (GCCs), is drawing attention to key insights from its Emerging Enterprises' GCCs in India – Landscape Report 2025, which was published on the ANSR website in November. Developed with research support from Wizmatic, the report is a comprehensive study of one of the fastest-growing segments within the GCC ecosystem and examines how emerging enterprises are reshaping India's role as a global capability hub. For a deeper understanding of what Global Capability Centers are and how enterprises are leveraging them worldwide, readers can explore ANSR's insights hub at .

According to the report, GCCs established by high-growth, investor-backed, and digital-first enterprises have become a critical driver of enterprise transformation. As of September 30, 2025, more than 610 Emerging Enterprises operate GCCs in India, employing over 462,000 professionals and generating $14.23 billion in cumulative revenue for FY2025. These findings reinforce India's position as a preferred global destination for companies seeking to scale product innovation, technology capabilities, and engineering excellence.

The report notes that Private Equity–backed organizations account for more than 64 percent of new GCCs established since 2020, underscoring the segment's strategic importance. These centers are described as tightly aligned to capability-building mandates, often driving significant efficiency gains, improvements in product velocity, and better EBITDA outcomes. The study projects that Emerging Enterprise GCCs in India are expected to grow at an approximate 14 percent CAGR, with the total number of centers anticipated to cross 1,200 by 2030. The complete findings are presented in the Emerging Enterprise GCC in India Landscape Report 2025.

In terms of industry distribution, Technology and SaaS companies account for 56 percent of Emerging Enterprise GCCs, highlighting India's strength in digital engineering and product-led capabilities. The report also points to growing adoption across Manufacturing and Industrial, Telecom, Media and Entertainment, and BFSI, where enterprises increasingly rely on India-based GCCs to run digital operations, modernization initiatives, and engineering-led transformation programs. This diversification indicates that the GCC model is being applied to a broader range of business functions and sectors than ever before.

The report further observes that Bengaluru remains the leading GCC hub, hosting more than 205 Emerging Enterprise GCCs and continuing to attract companies seeking deep talent pools and a dense innovation ecosystem. Hyderabad is identified as one of the fastest-growing GCC destinations, supported by infrastructure readiness, progressive policy frameworks, and a rapidly expanding technology workforce. In parallel, non-metro cities such as Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Trivandrum, Vizag, Jaipur, and Indore now account for roughly 14 percent of Emerging Enterprise GCCs, signaling the rise of emerging cities as high-quality, cost-effective hubs for specialized, domain-led teams.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder, ANSR, commented: "Emerging Enterprises are redefining what it means to build a GCC. Their centers are lean, high-impact, and designed around digital engineering, data, AI, and core product capabilities, enabling global outcomes with remarkable agility. Unlike traditional large-scale models, their focus isn't on size, but on capability creation, differentiation, and time-to-value. This democratization of the GCC model signals the next phase of India's evolution as the world's preferred destination for global capability. Innovation and impact are no longer defined by scale, but by intent, architecture, and execution -- and Emerging Enterprises are proving that."

The report underlines the role of GCCs as strategic assets that help enterprises build resilience, accelerate innovation, and maintain competitiveness in an increasingly digital and global market. By enabling globally distributed teams to operate with unified governance, scalable operations, and strong alignment to enterprise strategy, Emerging Enterprise GCCs continue to serve as engines for long-term growth and transformation.

