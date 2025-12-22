The Third Market Opens Korea's First Experiential Refurbished Electronics Showroom

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEOUL, KOREA, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Third Market Co., Ltd. has opened Korea's first Experiential Refurbished Electronics Showroom, a space where customers can directly test, compare, and verify refurbished electronics with full transparency. The showroom was created to solve long-standing consumer concerns around inconsistent quality and unclear product history in the refurb market.









The Third Market manages the entire process in-house, including inspection, grading, labeling, and warranty issuance. Visitors can observe real-time inspection, review visualized product reports, and experience devices firsthand-shifting refurbished products from "low-cost alternatives" to "value-verified choices."

The showroom integrates an inspection center, exhibition zone, and logistics area, enabling seamless processing from intake to purchase. With its internal branding and design team, Third Market provides standardized labels, branded packaging, and expert consultations to enhance consumer trust.

A dedicated Small Business Pop-Up Zone also supports local merchants by offering a new retail channel for overstock and returned goods, contributing to a healthier refurb ecosystem.

"Our goal is to establish a new standard of trust in refurbished electronics," said CEO Sang-ho Yoo. "Customers should be able to see exactly how products are evaluated and feel confident in their value."

The Third Market plans to expand additional hubs, enhance automated inspection technology, and strengthen global partnerships as it shapes the future of the refurbished electronics market.

